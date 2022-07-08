Content of High School Graduation exam suitable for level of most test-takers

Candidates are sitting the Literature test in the morning of July 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Dang Ngoc Vu from the High School for the Gifted in Physical Education and Sports was the first to exit the exam site of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City. He showed his deep impression with the question ‘responsibility of the young generation in following the footsteps of previous generations’, which appears in the Literature paper.

Many test-takers in Hanoi commented that the Maths paper this year is not too challenging, but it is not easy to obtain extremely high score since 10 out of 50 questions require deep understanding and clever combination of maths concepts.

Literature teacher Tran Van Hai from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia High School in District 11 of HCMC remarked that the Literature paper strictly follows the illustrated paper having been issued before. The reading comprehension section asks practical, meaningful questions to inspire positive thinking among candidates (responsibility to the community, devotion, sacrifice of the young) and require them to exploit social knowledge as well in order to successfully answer them. Meanwhile, to finish the literary criticism section, test-takers must skillfully analyze both the content of the poem and display the relationship between arts and the society.

Students are comparing their answers after the Maths test. (Photo: SGGP)

Commenting on the Maths paper, Maths teacher Vu Nam Truong from Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted (District 1 – HCMC) said that the content of 50 questions check almost all Maths knowledge learnt at the senior high level, most of which in the 12th grade. It also strictly follows the illustrated paper having been issued by the Education and Training Ministry before. The first 35 questions are for students at average ranking, while the next 5 are for good ranking ones, and the last 10 request more maths skills to answer.



It is estimated that the result of the Literature paper will be around 6-7 points, while the Maths paper 7-8 points.

Notably, on the first day of the exam, in HCMC, certain test-takers still brought their smart device into test rooms, which violated the regulation. In some exam sites, there were candidates feeling ill (not related to Covid-19), and they had to be escorted to rest areas for a while before resuming their test. Three exam locations need a proctor to write answers for test-takers due to their physical health conditions.

Regarding the rule of leaving personal belongings 25 m away from test rooms, the HCMC Department of Education and Training stated that it would propose to the Education and Training Ministry a better organization plan for the following year so that there are officers to look after these assets.



Test-takers are relaxed before entering the combined test. (Photo: SGGP)



Candidates nationwide sitting combined tests this morning Today is the last day of the High School Graduation exam. Examinees sit the combined test of either Social Science or Natural Science in the morning and English test in the afternoon. The quantity of students registering for the former test this year witnessed an increase to nearly 556,000, accounting for 55.53 percent of the total registration. The Natural Science combined test includes Physics – Chemistry – Biology, while the Social Science one consists of History – Geography – Civil Education. Each component of the test lasts 50 minutes. This afternoon is the time for the English test, lasting 60 minutes. Noticeably, many test-takers will not take part in this test as they own an international certificate for English language and use it to convert to the English test score. This means their graduation exam ends with the third test this morning.

