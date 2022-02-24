Communist youth unions help faraway students to find accommodation, jobs

Volunteers are guiding students and parents on how to rent accommodation



Student Nguyen Minh Loc of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry who is going to leave the Northern City of Hai Phong for Ho Chi Minh City for direct learning sad that while he was confused because he hadn’t asked an acquaintance to find an accommodation, he received a message from the Youth Union that the union will assist him to find a room for rent. When he arrived in the southern metropolis, members of the union soon took him to a pre-registered room which was close to the school, so his parents didn’t worry anymore, said student Loc.

According to a representative of the Student Union of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Industrial University, as soon as hearing that Ho Chi Minh City authorities allowed schools to reopen, the university union has conducted a survey of students' needs for accommodations. Specifically, the school union sent a message to first-year students in provinces and cities outside of Ho Chi Minh City that anyone who is finding a rented accommodation can contact the School Union for registering the school's dormitory and rented accommodation so that the union can assist them.

Particularly, the Student Union of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education arranged five volunteer teams to support students, especially first-year students.

According to Mr. Nguyen Doan Xuan Truong, Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education, the Union has had a list of more than 1,000 rented rooms for students from a faraway place. Up to now, more than 200 students have settled in rented accommodation. The union will continue to give them the assistance of admission registration.

Over the past few days, more than 200 volunteers from the program "Welcoming students back to school" have been on duty at the Eastern Bus Station and the Western Bus Station (HCMC) to pick up, guide, and promptly support students returning to school. after the Covid-19 pandemic. The program is implemented by Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center.

According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center Le Xuan Dung, the program took place during the first week when universities welcomed students back to study. Teams of volunteers focused on consulting and guiding students on how to go to rented accommodation and their schools. Besides, volunteers also instructed students and their families to access necessary communication channels, and how to find affordable accommodation.

According to Mr. Dung, the program aims to help students quickly settle down in the city before they started to study.

Through the program, up to now, about 5,800 students from faraway provinces to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time have been given support when they arrived in the city at the Eastern Bus Station and the Western Bus Station.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan