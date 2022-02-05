City provides 6th graders guidance for safe in-person learning

Students in grade 10 of the Phuoc Kien High School in Nha Be District take part in the first semester exam in school.

Schools must provide specific instructions about health care for students in i n-person learning and give training courses on disease control and prevention to teachers, school staff and students.

The municipal Department of Training and Education has suggested schools to take advantage of face-to-face learning to implement the combination of both online and face-to-face education, ensuring the study plan for the academic year 2021-2022.

Additionally, educational facilities have to ensure the student density and a safe distance between classrooms in accordance with evaluation criteria for safe operation allowed schools to re-operate, including arranging school pick up/drop off times differently and the timing of studying for different classes , the number of in-person classes that should not exceed 50 percent of the total students.

The People’s Committee of HCMC previously approved a plan on direct learning for students in grades 9 and 12 starting on December 13, and students in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 from January 4.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh