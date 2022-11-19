City leaders congratulate veteran teachers on traditional day

Vice Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd,L) visits People's Teacher, Assoc. Prof. Ph.D. Ho Thanh Phong (3rd, R).

The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee extended best wishes to People's Teacher, Assoc. Prof. Ph.D. Ho Thanh Phong, former principal of the International University of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and former principal of Hong Bang International University.



He highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Assoc. Prof. Ph.D. Ho Quang Vinh in training human resources, providing proposals and solutions for developing the city’s smart traffic, especially donating medical supplies and food to Covid-19 patients during the fight against the virus in the city.

The delegation also visited People’s Teacher, Professor Phan Thi Tuoi, former Principal of the HCMC University of Technology who was honored with the Vietnam Kovalevskaia Prize for her contribution to scientific advancement, and hoped the People’s Teacher will continue to offer advice to the education development of the city.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh