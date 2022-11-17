Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council visits typical teachers

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le visits Assoc. Prof-Dr. Huynh Van Hoang. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited and congratulated Labor Hero, People's Teacher, and Assoc. Prof.- Dr. Ly Hoa, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Universities - Colleges - Professional Intermediate Schools, former Rector of the General University. During his work, Assoc. Prof - Dr. Ly Hoa made significant contributions to pave the way for the innovation of the educational sector.



On behalf of the delegation, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le graciously talked and expressed her deep gratitude for the contributions of Assoc. Prof. – Dr. Ly Hoa to the educational sector. On the occasion of the 40th Anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le wishes Mr. Ly Hoa always healthy and happy.



On the same day, the delegation visited and congratulated the People's Teacher, Assoc. Prof-Dr. Huynh Van Hoang, former Rector of HCMC University of Technology. The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council respectfully thanked Mr. Huynh Van Hoang and generations of teachers for their dedication to the cause of education, contributing to the development of the city and the country.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le wishes that Mr. Huynh Van Hoang will continue to contribute to the development of the locality as well as the city.







By Khanh Chau – Translated by Thanh Nha