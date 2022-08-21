Center for disable children receives donations on new school year

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (R, 2nd), Cai Luong actress Le Thuy (R, 3rd) and head of Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Department Dang Ngoc Dung offer gifts to students.

The center is the only non-state-owned school in Quang Ngai that was founded by the family of the late deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Vo Hong Son, and former member of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee since 2014, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha.



The facility has currently 134 students with disabilities aged from six years and older who are divided into two secondary classes, nine primary classes and three vocational classes. The center has 15 classrooms, 15 working rooms, a medical room, hall, library, vocational training area, playing field, sports area, parks and among.

The Vo Hong Son care center for disabled children 2 will be put into operation in Cu Chi District’s Trung An Commune in HCMC in September. The facility will receive children with disabilities who travel from Quang Ngai to HCMC for studying, said former Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, center’s director Nguyen Thi Thu Ha.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper donates VND30 million to the center.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh