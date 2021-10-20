  1. Education

Can Gio’s first two schools reopen after lifting Covid-19 curbs

The first 230 students of Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District returned to schools on October 20 after HCMC ended Covid-19 lockdown.
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 1 Teacher and twelfth grade students of Thanh An High School in the fisrt day of school reopening
In the Thanh An Primary School, teachers was ready to wait for students at the school in the early morning. The pupils were required to queue into two lines, measure body temperature and wash hands with hand sanitizer.
Head of the Thanh An Primary School Le Huu Binh said that the school has prepared Covid-19 prevention plan for the reopening of six first and second grade classes. 100 percent of teachers was fully vaccinated.
Huynh Thi Bao Uyen, ninth grade student of the Thanh An High School expressed her happiness in coming back to school and meeting teachers and friends after long-term social distancing.
Can Gio District has allowed 230 students of the first, second, sixth and ninth grades of Thanh An Primary School and Thanh An High School to return to schools when the educational units’ pandemic prevention and control activities have been completed, said Head of the Department of Training and Education of the district Vo Thi Diem Phuong.
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 2 Pupils of Thanh An Primary School are required to measure body temperature .
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 3 Time for physical education in Thanh An High School
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 4 Pupils of Thanh An Primary School are required to wash hands with hand sanitizer.
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 5 Nguyen Thien Nhan, a first grader of  Thanh An Primary School
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 6 Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District presents school costumes to students.
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 7 Teacher Dinh Thu Hien gives instructions of schoolbook preparation to the sixth gradeers.
Can Gio’s first two schools reopens after lifting Covid-19 curbs ảnh 8 Students take a boat to go to school.
By Quang Huy , Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

