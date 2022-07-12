Big difference in qualifying scores between schools in inner-city and suburbs

Students check their names at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai School



Moreover, in general, this year's benchmark scores have not changed much, the gap between schools in the top, middle, and bottom groups has remained stable compared to previous years.

For instance, Nguyen Thuong Hien High School in Tan Binh District continues to be the leading school with qualifying scores of 24.25 for three subjects including Mathematics, Literature, and a foreign language, followed by Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in District 3 and Nguyen Huu Huan High School in Thu Duc City with the same standard score of 23.25 points and next by Gia Dinh High School in Binh Thanh District with 23 scores. These are also the four schools with the highest scores in this academic year.

In addition, the second group of schools with the top entrance standards include Trung Vuong, Bui Thi Xuan in District 1, Le Quy Don in District 3, Mac Dinh Chi in District 6, Phu Nhuan in Phu Nhuan District, and Tran Phu in Tan Phu District, Nguyen Huu Cau in Hoc Mon outlying district still maintain their performance with a standard score of over 21 points.

On the contrary, the following schools have a qualifying score of 10.5 points including four high schools in Can Gio outlying district such as Thanh An Middle School - High School, Binh Khanh High School, Can Thanh High School, and An Nghia High School.

In addition, Nguyen Van Linh high school in District 8, Phong Phu High School and Da Phuoc High School in Binh Chanh outlying district, An Nhon Tay High School and Trung Lap High School in Cu Chi outlying district have low qualifying scores.

Explaining this, an official of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said that in the 2021-2022 school year, due to the influence of the Covid-19 epidemic, Ho Chi Minh City does not hold an entrance exam for tenth graders but only considers admission based on academic performance in grade 9 of three subjects of Literature, Mathematics and foreign languages.

Meanwhile, students had to sit for an entrance exam this year; plus, the 10th-grade entrance exam is judged to have the ability to classify students, so the drop in standard scores is understandable. However, according to many teachers, the difference in admission scores between the entrance exam and admission test shows a rather large gap between teaching and entrance examination.

Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that this year's 10th-grade entrance exam was compiled based on the actual situation of the school year, students and teachers have to combine two forms of face-to-face and online teaching due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In addition, when reviewing the enrollment quota for class 10 of public high schools, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has taken into account a contingency plan to raise the quota of difficult-to-select schools higher than the previous school year. With the newly announced benchmarks, it is expected that schools will recruit more than 96 percent of the enrollment target.

Furthermore, he announced that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training does not have the policy to lower the admission standards for schools that have not yet recruited enough students compared to the announced target. The announced benchmark is close to the actual teaching conditions in schools, so it will be difficult to lower the standard for additional students. Moreover, reducing the standard score will affect the general admission system of the city.

Mr. Ho Tan Minh, Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, informed that after 4 p.m. on July 26, students who do not submit their admission documents will be removed from the successful list.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has confirmed that it does not deal with cases of change in their choice of schools after announcing the enrollment results. High schools only accept admission documents for students whose names are on the list of students who enroll in grade 10, and neither accept applications nor provide guidance on how to change students' aspirations.

Those students failing to make the cut into public schools can study at vocational training facilities, continuing education centers, vocational secondary schools, and non-public high schools.





By Minh Quan – Translated by Anh Quan