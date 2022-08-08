Best universities have skyrocketing tuition fees





There has been a difference in tuition fees of many autonomous public universities announced in 2022 compared to the mass training program. According to the announcement of Hanoi Law University, the tuition fee for full-time students will be VND572,000 a credit for the general program and VNA1,605 million a credit for high-quality programs from the academic year 2022-2023.

Last year, the tuition fee for the mass training program was VND 280,000 a credit whereas it was VND990,000 a credit for a high-quality program. Thus, this year's tuition fee is almost double the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Medical University increased annual tuition fees in the academic year 2022-2023 for the Medicine and Pharmacy faculty and Dentistry - Jaw - Facial faculty to VND 24.5 million, an increase of 71 percent compared to VND14.3 million in 2021.

The University of Economics under the Hanoi National University planned to increase tuition fees for the 2022 enrollment course, and the fee for the 2022-2023 school year will be VND42 million a student while it was VND35 million in 2021.

According to the plan in the next three years, the school will continue to increase the tuition fee by VND 2 million a year. The University of Medicine and Pharmacy has a tuition fee of VND2.45 million a month, equivalent to VND24.5 million for a school year. Particularly, the tuition fee for the Dental - Jaw-Facial high-quality program is VND6 million a month, equivalent to VND60 million annually.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law’s announcement, the school's tuition fees will increase according to the roadmap of Decree 81/2021 from the academic year 2022-2023. Students majoring in Law, International Commercial Law, and Business Administration in the mass training program will pay a tuition fee of VND31.25 million a year for the academic 2022-2023 year while their peers studying in the faculty of Administration – Law and the faculty of English language and the legal English will have a tuition fee of VND 37.08 million a year and VND39 million a year respectively.

Terribly, the high-quality training program has much higher tuition fees, such as Law, and Business Administration with a tuition fee of VND62.5 million a year doubling that of the mass training program.

Currently, in addition to 23 autonomous schools under Resolution 77/NQ-CP for the period 2014-2017, autonomous public schools from 2021 to non-autonomous public schools all have high-quality training programs whose tuition fees are always 2-3 times higher than that of the mass training program.

The policy of piloting advanced training programs and high training programs started in 2006. When the tuition fee policy is too low, the newly-piloted program with high tuition fees ensures the quality of training, in the context of a competitive knowledge economy.

However, according to education experts, after a short time, the newly-piloted program is revealing many shortcomings, even the standard deviation of some training institutions has made a public opinion that the program is no longer really a good program.

