Arrangement needed to reach its goal in implementing Project 89

Illustrative photo

The Project 89 on enhancing the capacity of lecturers and managers in tertiary education institutions to meet the requirements on fundamental and comprehensive reforms in education was approved by the Prime Minister on January 18, 2019.

In 2021, as many as 165 educational institutions registered to send 1,277 staff to study doctorates under the Project 89.

According to the draft, the funding for Project 89 includes the state budget and the fund of organizations and individuals provide financial support to learners who are sent for training within the framework of training targets assigned by the Ministry of Education and Training. Specifically, learners will receive support of less than US$25,000 for one academic year’s tuition fees paid under the contract signed between the Ministry of Education and Training and overseas training and retraining institutions, or according to the level announced by the overseas training and retraining institution in the student admission notice, the maximum. In case that tuition fee is higher than $25,000 a year, the higher tuition fee difference will be paid by the learners themselves.

For domestic training, doctoral students shall make payment according to the level prescribed by the training institution, but not exceed the tuition fee bracket specified in the Government’s Decree No. 81/2021 dated August 27, 2021. The government provides financial support for study and research.

For instance, learners of medical and pharmaceutical schools will receive VND20 million annually while learners of majors such as natural sciences, engineering, technology, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, physical training and sports, art get VND18 million each a year and learners of social sciences, economics, law, hotel, tourism and other majors get VND13 million a year.

Learners who publish international scientific articles, attend international conferences and seminars and go for short-term internships abroad, will get full support from the state budget of the fee for publishing researches on prestigious international science and technology journals in the list of Web of Science according to the level of notification of international science and technology journals.

In addition to support from the state budget, training institutions can mobilize additional contributions from other legal sources to support study and research funding for learners according to their internal spending regulations.

Currently, many schools registered to send their staff to study doctorates under the Project 89 to improve the qualifications and capacity of lecturers, administrators, and scientific researchers. Associate Professor Huynh Thanh Hung, Vice Principal of Ho Chi Minh City University of Agriculture and Forestry, said that after the Ministry of Education and Training issued a guidance on the implementation of the Project 89, the university has sent an official proposal to the Ministry of Education and Training to implement. The Ministry of Education and Training approved 20 quotas for majors Forestry and Agronomy.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the Project 89 targets to train ten percent of university lecturers, and 7 percent of them of receiving full-time training abroad and three of lecturers receiving training in the country and through lecture exchanges between Vietnam and other countries in the world from now to 2030. It is expected that in the next 10 years, approximately 7,300 lecturers will capture doctoral degrees and more than 300 lecturers in the culture, arts and physical training and sports faculties have master's degrees.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan