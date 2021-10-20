Areas with low risk of Covid-19 can provide direct education (illustrative photo)



In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces, the Ministry said that localities with low risk of Covid-19 can provide direct learning and strengthen infrastructure and devices in preparation for distance learning if the pandemic develops complicatedly.

In the implementation of the Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP of the Government on temporary regulations "safely adapting, flexibly, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic", the Ministry of Education and Training proposed provinces and cities review their situations in the areas for direct classes for safety at educational institutions and administration of vaccine to teachers and students.

School managers of educational institutions which had been used for concentration treatment facilities were urged to repair and disinfect classrooms for welcoming students back.

Municipal and provincial people's committees were proposed to direct departments of education and training to review the situation of teachers and staff of schools after the epidemic.

Moreover, people’s committees were asked to classify the risk level of Covid-19 occurrence for the decision of direct education or distance education. For areas with a low risk of Covid-19 can provide direct learning as well as prepare for distance education when the pandemic develops complexly.

For areas with a high risk of Covid-19, local authorities should organize face-to-face teaching in combination with online and television teaching. Direct learning will be given priority to first, second, sixth, ninth, and twelfth grades.

The Ministry of Education and Training also suggested that people's committees in provinces and cities should instruct higher education institutions and pedagogical colleges on how to carry out direct training activities in compliance with the regulations on safety to prevent and control the Covid-1 epidemic.

In areas with a higher risk of Covid-19, training institutions continue to organize online teaching or combine face-to-face and online teaching depending on schools’ specific plans which people's committees have approved.

Local administrations need to direct the education sector to work with the health sector in the administration of vaccines against Covid-19 under the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The Ministry of Education and Training has also given specific instructions on ensuring safety for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic in preschools, general education and continuing education institutions. Moreover, it required educational institutions to follow regulations on the safety and prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In its document to the People's Committee of outlying district Can Gio, the City Department of Education and Training allowed students of grades 1, 2, 6, 9, 12 to study and live directly at educational institutions in Thanh An island commune from October 20, 2021, upon the agreement between the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health.

Accordingly, each individual and department must verify their responsibilities and tasks if there are suspected cases of Covid-19 while learning at schools.

In addition, educational institutions must monitor sources of infection from outside as well as mobilize locally available resources to take care of disadvantaged children by giving them studying items and accommodation.

Previously, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc and representatives of the Departments of Education and Training and the Department of Health had a meeting with two schools in Thanh An island commune on the preparation of direct teaching for grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12 on October 18.

At the meeting, representatives of the two schools said that they had developed a plan to ensure safety against epidemics when reopening schools. Accordingly, all teachers and staff of the two schools have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, most participating parents expressed support for face-to-face education whereas some parents have not agreed to send their children back to school for fear that their unvaccinated children can contract the illness.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong