Annual “Career Orientation Program” for high school students returns to HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc offers flowers to teachers and experts at the event.

The event was organized by the HCMC Department of Training and Education in coordination with the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCMC), the Center for Education and Training in the South under the Ministry of Training and Education, and the HCMC Education Magazine.



Colleges and universities currently provide multidisciplinary programs allowing students to study multiple fields. However, it is not easy for learners to choose appropriate areas of study.

The annual program aims to provide information and advice to help students choose the right school, academic degree level, and faculty in accordance with their interests, ability, economic condition, supply and demand of the labor market, as well as essential skills supporting learners to set their goals to achieve them.

Students attend the event.

In the 2022-20230 academic calendar, the program is expected to be held at 100 high schools citywide and 1,500 schools in 26 provinces and cities throughout the country, attracting-20230 academic calendar, the program is expected to be held at 100 high schools citywide and 1,500 schools in 26 provinces and cities throughout the country and attract more than 800,000 students.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Training and Education of HCMC, Nguyen Van Hieu said that the Career Orientation Program is one of the activities that are held every year aiming at giving useful information to students and helping them to choose a suitable career.

Experts answer students' questions.

Every year there are new changes in the labor market, especially in the development of the fourth industrial revolution. Therefore, the teaching experience of the teachers and experts’ opinions in forecasting human resources and the labor market will help students gain more knowledge and skills to select the right career, he added.

He suggested the organization board needs to organize the program in a variety of ways to provide information to those who cannot directly take part in the event.

The country in general and HCMC, in particular, have made effort to speed up the economy after a long period of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is also facing a shortage of high-quality human resources, said Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, deputy chairman of the HCMC Vocational Education Association.

Ho Viet Tran, a 11th grade student of the Luong The Vinh High School asks a question at the program.

In order to choose an appropriate career, students need to be equipped with the necessary skills, professional attitude, computer and foreign language aptitude and constantly improve their skills, he noted.

Ph.D. Le Thi Thanh Mai, head of the Department of Student Affairs Works under VNU-HCMC said that the national high school graduation examination and university admission exam will be maintained in the next three years. In particular, VNU-HCMC will edit tests of the exams for students in the new General Education Program 2018.

Le Quoc Huy, a 12th grade student of the Luong The Vinh High School asks a question on the logistics industry. Students learn about areas of study at universities.



By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh