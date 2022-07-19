All four Vietnamese students win gold at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad 2022

Vietnam national team at International Chemistry Olympiad 2022

The winners are Nguyen Viet Phong, a 12th grader from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City; Tran Duc Minh, a 12th grader from Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in Ha Nam province; Phan Xuan Hanh, a 12th grader from Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted in the province of the same name; and Pham Nguyen Minh Tuan, a 11th grader from the High School for the Gifted of Natural Sciences under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

This is the second time that all Vietnamese members have won the gold medal at the competition, after the first one in 2020.This year’s competition drew the participation of 326 students from 84 nations and territories.This is the third year in a row that it is held online. The Vietnamese team competed online at the Hanoi National University of Education. The organisation of the competition had been carefully prepared, meeting the requirements of the Organizing Committee of IChO 2022.

Vietnamplus