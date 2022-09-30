Activities to mark 20th anniversary of Student Culture House establishment

Director of Student Culture House in Ho Chi Minh City Quach Hai Dat signs cooperation agreement with units. The activities introduced at the press conference will comprise some key programs and events including “New Student Day 2022”, an art performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of Student Culture House establishment. Students can join in exhibitions, a student e-sports tournament, a running tournament, flash mob dance competition, overseas studying and psychology consultancy and so on.

In addition, the Student Culture House in Ho Chi Minh City will award 30 scholarships for outstanding students with difficult circumstances worth VND10 million (US$420) per student in a semester.



On the occasion, The HCMC Student Culture House also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the 2022-2023 school year with the school board, the Youth Union of schools and businesses.



By Tam Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong