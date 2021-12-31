Mr. Hai at the press brief (Photo: SGGP) The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Economic Recovery yesterday held a regular press conference to inform about the situation of epidemic prevention and public concern under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of the city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Trong said that based on the assessment of two pilot weeks of direct study for students in grades 9 and 12, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Health have reported to the City People's Committee about going to schools directly from January 3, 2022, so that the municipal People's Committee will soon have a decision on this matter.

As planned, grades 3,4,5 will be tested online for the assessment of the first semester while first and second graders will be tested in person when they go to educational facilities.

Regarding the proposal for grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 to receive direct teaching in schools, the authorities will base on the results of two pilot weeks of direct teaching for grades 9 and 12. In the past two weeks, schools have taken preventative measures to ensure students’ safety when they go back to schools.

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6pm on December 29, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 502,630 cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health including 502,031 cases in the community and 599 imported cases.

A small student is learning online (Photo: SGGP) The city is treating 7,021 patients, including 205 children under 16 years old, 375 critically ill patients on ventilators, and 16 ECMO patients. On December 29, there were 510 hospitalizations, 682 recoveries, and 37 deaths.

Up to now, the southern metropolis has so far administered 8,003,185 first vaccine shots and 7,023,868 and 984,082 second and third shots of vaccine respectively.

Chief of Office of HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said that 11 oxygen suppliers in the city can provide about 150 tons a day.

Recently, the Department of Culture and Sports in HCMC has proposed that karaoke, bars, dance halls can reopen but they ought to adhere to 10 criteria.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy