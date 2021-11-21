At the award-giving ceremony

This award is annually jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and the SGGP Newspaper to honor outstanding individuals who have made many contributions to the cause of education on the occasion of Vietnam Teachers' Day, 20-11.

This year, all administrators and teachers working at preschools, primary schools, secondary schools, high schools, vocational education centers - continuing education, schools for children with special needs in the southern largest city have been selected for the award. Achievements are considered up to the first semester of the academic year 2021-2022.

Managers and teachers working in the educational sector for at least 15 years are selected based on the following criteria including enthusiasm for the pedagogical profession, contributions to the education and training sector. They have a good reputation in the school's pedagogical team. Over 80 percent of teachers in their schools voted them as nominees for the highly prestigious award.

In addition, selected managers and teachers deeply aware of the role of the education and training sector in the country’s building must meet the criteria of being knowledgeable about the profession, well implementing the guidelines and orientations of the educational sector. Moreover, they have specific initiatives and solutions to innovate teaching methods; plus, they are willing to apply information technology in their profession for the best results.

Last but not least, nominees must have good evaluation results in the last five academic years of the selected candidate. They have organized online teaching activities effectively besides they have good achievement in a combination of different methods of teaching in the context of the complicated Covid-19 epidemic.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan