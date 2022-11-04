Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) was ranked 970th globally and 258th in Asia in the rankings. Other institutions listed are Ton Duc Thang University (223rd), Duy Tan University (317th), Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (1,116th), and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (1,570th).Apart from ranking US universities and colleges, the U.S. News & World Report has implemented and published the Best Global Universities Rankings to meet the need of the learners in the US to consider enrolling in universities overseas as well as to provide insights into how US universities compare globally.Best Global Universities evaluates and ranks universities by analysing scientific databases provided by Clarivate Analytics InCites Corporation.Regarding the ranking methodology, Best Global Universities assesses universities by 13 indicators, focusing on research reputation (through surveys) and research quality through data analysis published in Clarivate Analytics InCites database.In particular, only those institutions that have at least 1,250 papers published in the period of 2016-2020 and have been among the top universities in the results of Clarivate Analytics' global reputation survey will be considered.

VNA