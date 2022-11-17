5 teachers of Vietnam National University HCMC recognized as typical teachers

Among them, three teachers of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City were recognized as typical teachers in the 40- year education sector including Prof. Dr. Vo Van Sen, Outstanding Teacher, Director of National Policy and Strategy Research Center under the University of Social Sciences & Humanities, Vietnam National University HCMC; Prof. Dr. Chau Van Tao, Outstanding Teacher, senior lecturer, Faculty of Physics & Engineering Physics under the University of Sciences, Vietnam National University HCMC; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Phuc, senior lecturer, Faculty of Information Systems under the University of Information Technology, Vietnam National University HCMC.
Additionally, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Head of the Department of Applied Informatics, Faculty of Mathematics - Informatics under the University of Natural Sciences and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Anh Vu Thuy, lecturer, Head of the Postgraduate Training Department, Faculty of Medicine were granted certificates of merit for the title of outstanding teacher.
