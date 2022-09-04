48,250 books offered to 50 primary schools in city's five suburban districts

At the inauguration ceremony

The newly-inaugurated school was located at Phong Phu Commune, Binh Chanh District and it was built on an area of 13,607 square meters with a total investment of VND118 billion (US$5 million ).



Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the event.On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Publishing Association , publishers and companion units gave 48,250 books and 35,000 ball pens and 10,000 notebooks to 50 primary schools in five suburban districts of the city.

By Do Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong