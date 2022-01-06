396 outstanding students commended for their academic achievements

Outstanding students are honored at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the Communist Youth Union, the Vietnam Student Association of Ho Chi Minh City commended 396 outstanding students who won the titles of good students in 2021.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City also honored 68 students as shining examples, three teams of good students and 96 individuals winning the title of five- good student.

On behalf of leaders in HCMC, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated students expecting them to continue learning so that they can make a contribution to the construction and development of the southern metropolis.

He said, the intertwined health and social and economic impacts of the pandemic in 2021 has seen on education and training; distance learning must be deployed to suit the situation. Despite that, students in Ho Chi Minh City have achieved many excellent achievements in learning and training and won many high prizes in academic performance.

Not only have good academic achievements, but many students have also volunteered to participate in epidemic prevention and control after completion of the high school graduation exam . University students have not returned to their hometown to reunite with their relatives but registered to become a volunteer in the pandemic prevention and control. They are medical students, future medics and doctors fighting in the front lines to save each patient's life.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the Party committee and government of Ho Chi Minh City always place their trust in the young generation of the city. Many students have won high prizes in regional and international competitions and volunteer work for the community's benefit.

In the context of globalization, when international integration is deepening, competition is getting fiercer and science, technology, knowledge economy has developed rapidly, young generations should further study for the country’s growth, he added.

By Dinh Ly - Translated by Anh Quan