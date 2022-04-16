33 outstanding medical students receive Nguyen Van Huong scholarships

An art performance at the ceremony

This year, the Nguyen Van Huong scholarship fund council granted 33 scholarships worth more than VND1 billion to students of Ho Chi Minh City Medical University and Pham Ngoc Thach Pharmacy University.



The annual scholarship is intended to provide assistance to medical students hoping them to keep trying and continue to learn and practice their studies.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R), Vice chairman of the Nguyen Van Huong scholarship fund council

The Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper with the support of Zuellig Pharma Vietnam and the country’s leading healthcare professionals, including Prof.Dr. Duong Quang Trung; Dr.Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health; Prof.Dr. Nguyen Khanh Du; Prof.Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong; Hero of Labor, Dr.Phan Kim Phuong, Prof. Dr. Tran Dong A.

Students receive Nguyen Van Huong scholarships.

The scholarship has offered financial aid for more than 1,900 students and doctors with a total capital of over VND12 billion (US$524,00) over the past 24 years and contributed to the development of young medical professionals.



In 2020, the Medseed club was launched to support and connect generations of medical students who positively participated in the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC.

Chairperson of the Nguyen Van Huong scholarship fund council Dr. Truong Thi Xuan Lieu presents scholarships to students. A representative of a sponsor of the event hands over scholarships to students. Deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R) offers flowers and letters of thank you to sponsors. Le Tan Sang, a student of Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University shares his joy when receiving the scholarhsip.



By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh