25th Vo Truong Toan Awards ceremony kicked off on November 20

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training in collaboration with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper organized an award ceremony of the 25th Vo Truong Toan Awards to honor 50 outstanding managers and teachers of educational facilities who have had great contributions to teaching innovation and trust relationship in colleagues and receive loves from their students.
Additionally, 25 teachers who used to win Vo Truong Toan Awards in the past 25 years will be honored and receive certificates of merit from the Ministry of Education and Training for their contributions to the education and training sector.
The Vo Truong Toan Awards was launched in 1998 for the first time and has been conferred on 826 teachers in total so far.
Additionally, 25 teachers who used to win Vo Truong Toan Awards in the past 25 years will be honored and receive certificates of merit from the Ministry of Education and Training for their contributions to the education and training sector.
The Vo Truong Toan Awards was launched in 1998 for the first time and has been conferred on 826 teachers in total so far.