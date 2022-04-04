In order to carry out the Government’s project ‘Developing an Application on Population Database, Identity, and Electronic Authentication to Serve the National Digital Transformation Process from 2022-2025, with a Vision to 2030’, MoET has already integrated the data and identities of 1.2 million out of 1.4 million teachers, officials, and managers in the education and training sector.

MoET has also added academic information for over 160,000 citizens.

The task of collecting, updating, and standardizing student identity data is right on schedule. It is expected that the information of all 900,000 twelfth graders in the nation will be timely updated and integrated into the National Population Database for this year’s university admission time.

A similar task for learners from kindergarten level to the 11th grade has been assigned to the Information Technology Department and the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (under the Ministry of Public Security). They will develop a common procedure to collect, update and verify identity data.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam