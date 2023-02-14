Education inspectors conduct surprise checks at Apax Leader English Center

The Department of Education and Training of HCMC, on the morning of February 14, said it set up inspection teams to conduct surprise checks at branches of the Apax Leaders English Center System as they did not refund tuition for students.

According to Mr. Ho Tan Minh, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, the department signed a decision to set up inspection teams for surprise checks at the Apax Leaders English Center after receiving complaints from parents about this system's teaching activities. At the same time, the HCMC Department of Education and Training will meet the representative of this language center for him to explain the contents of the complaints by the parents and offer an appropriate solution.

By February 2023, the Apax Leaders English Center System had 41 branches in HCMC, but only one remains in operation, and the rest are already closed. However, as a State management agency in charge of organizing the teaching and learning activities, the HCMC Department of Education and Training will only handle professional issues and be willing to coordinate with relevant authorities to protect the interests of students, while issues of fraud will be transferred to functional agencies, including the issue of tuition fees, which is in the scope of civil transactions, and not under the jurisdiction of the education sector.

Previously, many parents with children studying at the Apax Leaders English Center System sent petitions to the press and the HCMC Department of Education and Training after many branches of this English center cut off contact and did not refund tuition fees though the commitment deadline was over.