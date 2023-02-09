Earthquakes hit Northwestern, Central Highlands regions in recent 6 days

According to the agency for monitoring earthquakes and natural disasters in Vietnam, from the beginning of February until now, consecutive earthquakes occurred in the Northwestern and Central Highlands regions.

Reportedly, after the earthquakes, all aftershocks had small magnitudes.

As of this morning, five consecutive earthquakes happened in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

According to statistics of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, on February 7, there were three earthquakes in Kon Plong District, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum at 4:31 p.m, 5:11 p,m. and 7:11 p.m. with magnitudes of 3.6 and 2.7 and 2.5 on the Richter scale with epicenter of about 8.1 kilometers in depth.

Previously, there had reportedly been three earthquakes, including the earthquake in Muong Cha District of Dien Bien Province at 7:31 p.m. on February 5 with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale and its epicenter of around 12 kilometers in depth; the second and third earthquakes happened on February 4 in Sin Hon District of Lai Chau Province at 10:25 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale and its epicenter of around 12 kilometers in depth and in Kon Plong District of Kon Tum Province at 4:10 p.m. with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale and its epicenter of around 8.8 kilometers in depth, respectively.

On February 3, another earthquake hit Kon Plong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum at 10:44 p.m. with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale and its epicenter of around 8.2 kilometers in depth.

From February 3 to February 9, there have been at least 14 earthquakes in the Northwestern and Central Highlands regions.