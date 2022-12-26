E-procedure service expansion proposed for inland waterway vehicles

After a year of trial implementation of online procedures for inland waterway vehicles entering and leaving seaports in Ho Chi Minh City, enterprises proposed to continue to maintain and widen the service to other ports.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the pilot results showed that the Maritime Port Authority of Ho Chi Minh City had performed the online procedures for 7,478 waterway vehicles which are regularly entering and leaving the ports, accounting for 32.5 percent of the total number of vehicles operating in the area.

The Vietnam Maritime Administration assessed that the pilot implementation met the set target, enhancing the management effectiveness and limiting the contact between officials and people submitting procedures to prevent harassment and negative things.

Besides, enterprises highly supported the service which helped them to save time and costs and be easy to search and archive.

Businesses and associations joining the pilot program are unanimous in maintaining the service in Ho Chi Minh City and desire that the service will be expanded in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions to create connection and synchronization with HCMC’s seaports.

Basing on the successful trial results, the Vietnam Maritime Administration proposed the Ministry of Transport allow it to continue to apply the service in Ho Chi Minh City for 12 more months, starting from January 1 of 2023. After that, state management agencies will estimate the results heading to expanding the service to other ports.