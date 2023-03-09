DXCenter effectively promoting digital transformation in HCMC

The Support and Consultation Center for Digital Transformation (DXCenter), formed in HCMC, aims at introducing useful solutions, applications for digital transformation to businesses and organizations, greatly boosting this process in the city.



In November 2022, DXCenter helped District 1 Public Service One-member Co. Ltd. to install an online payment system for household waste collection service. After 3 months launching, this system receives several positive comments from local residents thanks to its convenience and time-saving, labor-saving ability.

Also in November last year, the HCMC Department of Education and Training piloted the smart classroom model in the two primary schools of Thanh An (sited in Can Gio District) and Trung Lap Thuong (in Cu Chi District). The two schools regularly face trouble hiring teachers, especially for English language subject. This smart model came as a saver to both school leaders and 4th-grade and 5th-grade pupils. English language teachers livestream their lesson in a sound-proof room in Quang Trung Software City (located in District 12), and learners from the two schools can participate in that fully interactive lesson, along with interesting online games to consolidate the knowledge.

Head of the Education Unit of DXCenter Ha Duy Binh shared that since HCMC is the place that needs the most teachers in the country, particularly IT and English language ones, a digital class is considered a promising solution.

In 2022, DXCenter held tens of events and seminars with such themes as ‘Blockchain Technology and Digital Identification Solutions’, ‘Digital Transformation Trends and Application in Labor Monitoring’, ‘Master the Future Together’ in order to raise the awareness of the public about digital transformation and introduce new solutions to businesses and communities.

The Center also hosted several training sessions to support 30 small and micro enterprises in HCMC to carry out this essential process successfully. Besides, it welcomed and served nearly ten national and international visitor groups from World Bank, MDEC Group (Malaysia), Enterprise Singapore, Google Asia Pacific – Singapore for cooperation opportunities.

After one year of operation, DXCenter now offers 350 solutions (digital signature, smart camera controlling system, face recognition via AI technology) in many fields of digital office, infrastructure, retail, production.

Director of DXCenter Phan Phuong Tung admitted that although his center owns a large number of solutions, their application among small and medium enterprises is not high since it is necessary to prove to them the clear benefits of these solutions.

This year, DXCenter is going to organize 10-15 training classes for small and micro enterprises on digital transformation activities. There will also be an expansion in the consultation team for small-scaled public organizations, which are encountering many obstacles in this transformation process. DXCenter sets a goal of having 1,000 products and solutions for digital transformation in all fields by 2025.

For potential digital transformation solutions to quickly and effectively be implemented, the Center has proposed that HCMC deliver financial aid worth 50 percent of the process expense to needy businesses, impose tax preferential policies to both suppliers and receivers of digital transformation solutions.