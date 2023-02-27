DRVN asked to solve problems in changing driver’s license online

The Ministry of Transport has just requested the Department for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) to urgently scrutinize problems related to changing driver’s licenses online.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport requested the DRVN to remove obstacles in carrying out procedures for changing driver's licenses online on the National Public Service Portal. At the same time, it is necessary to support people who do online public services to change driver's licenses. After reviewing the problems, the DRVN needs to report the results to the Ministry of Transport before February 28.

Following people’s complaints, online driver’s license renewal is currently facing many problems, especially related to health certificate. People have to go for a medical checkup, get a health certificate, then go to people's committees in communes and wards to have attestation online, which is time-consuming.