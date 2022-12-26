Drug watchdog decides to recall Fumanbreak for containing banned substance

The Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health has just issued a warning about Fumanbreak health food products with the lot number 012022 and registration number 2483/2022 manufactured on August 22, 2022, and expiry date on August 21, 2025. The drug is produced at a branch of Dak Tin Pharmaceutical - Cosmetic Company Limited at No. 8 on Street No. 100 in Tan Phu Ward in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc City for containing the banned substance Sildenafil.

The Phuc Day Trading and Import-Export Company located on the sixth floor in building 17-19, Road 59 in Lang Ha Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District has announced to be responsible for Fumanbreak.

The food watchdog has issued a decision to recall the Fumanbreak drug, warning consumers not to buy or use products with the above information. According to the administration, if anyone detected these products circulating on the market, they were recommended to notify relevant authorities for handling in accordance with the law.

Sildenafil is an active ingredient indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, but this is also a substance with many dangerous side effects to health, so it is prohibited for use in nutritional supplements.