Drug trafficking ring from Laos to Vietnam busted

The Customs Department of the central province of Quang Tri said on March 11 that they had coordinated with the provincial police and border guard to break up a drug trafficking ring from Laos to Vietnam.

Earlier on March 7 and 8, Customs Office at the La Lay border gate in Quang Tri province detected drugs in luggage in some vehicles in the process of completing procedures to enter Vietnam.

On March 9, through investigation, competent forces arrested a person, 37 years old and residing in central Da Nang city, in connection with drugs transported by a car from Laos to Vietnam in Phu Loc district of neighboring Thua Thien Hue province.

At the same time, they seized about 2.1kg of methamphetamine, 3kg of ketamine and 1.4kg of other synthetic drugs in vehicles.

Further investigations into the case are underway.