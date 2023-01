The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that drizzle and light fog covered the Northern region this morning, along with cloudy sky and sustained winds of levels 2-3.

The temperature in the capital city of Hanoi averaged between 16 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave has spread to the provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue, and from Da Nang to Binh Thuan with temperatures of 17-29 degrees Celsius.

The Central Highlands and the Southern regions saw cloudy, thundery and rainy condition in some places.