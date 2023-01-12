Dragon fruit in Binh Thuan purchased at high price of nearly US$1 per kg

The Dragon Fruit Association of Binh Thuan Province said that dragon fruit has recently been sold at high prices ranging from VND20,000 (US$0.86) to VND22,000 (US$0.95) per kilogram.

The price is now three to four times higher than a month ago.

Despite the high prices, dragon fruit growers in Binh Thuan Province have not had a large quantity for sale.

At this current time, many traders have to make deposits to order the fruit for timely supply for domestic and foreign customers.

Vice Chairman of Binh Thuan Provincial Dragon Fruit Association Huynh Canh informed that the demand for dragon fruit consumption is very high in both domestic and foreign markets, especially in China, the Republic of Korea, India and so on.

however, the output was not high because farmers have produced only 30 percent of their total area along with unfavorable weather causing crop loss.

By the end of December 2022, Binh Thuan Province had about 26,977 hectares of dragon fruit, down 5,283 hectares. The output reached over 600,000 tons, down more than 80,000 tons compared to 2021.

Currently, about 80 percent of the province's dragon fruit output is exported to the Chinese market via border trade.