Dong Van Cong Street project proposed for inspection due to delay

The expansion project for Dong Van Cong Street (from Giong Ong To 2 Bridge to My Thuy Intersection) is 27 months behind schedule, asking for urgent inspection to identify reasons and devise feasible solutions.



Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Transport Department yesterday announced that it has submitted to the municipal People’s Committee a proposal to let the HCMC Inspection Unit to examine existing issues of this key traffic project and severely punish those responsible so that practical solutions can be developed to ensure the project can complete this year.

The Department further informed that on January 13, 2023, HCMC People’s Committee directed the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) to urgently work with relevant units to finish necessary procedures so that construction work can begin no later than February 15, 2023 and finish in August 2023.

However, not until February 13, 2023 did this Department receive the evaluation and adjustment report No.599/BC-BQLDAGTDB2 by TCIP. What is more, this report contains no new proposals to address current problems, neither does it mention any sanctions to or commitments from contractors to maintain the schedule by August 2023. Meanwhile, on-site inspection reveals that those contractors show no sign of sending proper machines or equipment to continue the construction work.



The expansion project for Dong Van Cong Street (from Giong Ong To 2 Bridge to My Thuy Intersection) is a major transport project, and should have been carried out smoothly since there is no land clearance task to be done. Nevertheless, the contractors have stopped the work since June 2022, causing resource waste and annoyance to the public.

Even though the HCMC Transport Department has extended the project schedules for many times, along with the formal dispatch from the municipal People’s Committee to request construction restart by February 15, 2023, the actual work has not started yet. That leads to the proposal of inspection by this Department in order to ensure the project can complete in 2023.