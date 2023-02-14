Dong Thap applies industry 4.0 technologies for smart tourism development

The People's Committee of Dong Thap Province has just issued a plan of implementing the project on the application of industry 4.0 technologies in smart tourism development.

Besides, the Mekong Delta province sets a target of promoting local tourism as a major economic sector in the period of 2023-2025, with an orientation to 2030.

By 2025, Dong Thap Province will strive to develop a smart tourism ecosystem through the application of artificial intelligence, complete the existing technology application platform to serve tourists and state agencies in the field of tourism, integrate utility applications for tourists and others related to tourism, build and complete products under the industry 4.0 technology application to enhance the experiences and be appropriate with the consumption of tourists.