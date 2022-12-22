District 6 to mobilize resources for people’s sake in Lunar New Year

HCMC’s District 6 planned to mobilize all its resources to bring a prosperous upcoming 2023 Lunar New Year to special groups of dwellers.

On the afternoon of December 22, the District Party Committee of District 6 held the 13th meeting of the Party Committee of District 6 with the presence of Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Internal Affairs Department Le Thanh Liem highly appreciated District 6's efforts to fulfill the set targets and tasks despite many difficulties and challenges in 2022. He also spent a lot of time suggesting many important tasks for 2023.

District 6 will continue to promote its resources to bring a happy Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) to poor residents, the weak, orphans, social policy beneficiaries, and jobless workers so that no one will be left behind. Along with that, the district strengthens the work of ensuring political security, social order and safety, traffic order and safety and fire prevention.

Earlier, Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 6 Ma Xuan Viet reported on the results of the 19th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the term XI.

Participants at the conference reported the actual results of tasks in 2022 and set out tasks in 2023 of the Party Committee of District 6. Along with that, participants approved the action plan to implement the government’s resolutions and conclusions as well as the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s anti-corruption and implementation of Regulation 1374.

In 2022, the district’s total state budget revenue reached more than VND1,059 billion achieving 121.19 percent of the plan, an increase of 63.41 percent against the same period. Up to now, District 6 has developed 10 routes where 1,172 business households are located.

At the same time, the district has organized a variety of economic and cultural activities in the area of the Binh Tay Trade - Service Center cluster. The district has introduced the image of Binh Tay Market to tourists in addition to the completion of the project of Cho Lon night street in association with tourism development.