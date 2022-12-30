District 10 launches historical, oriental medicine tours

The People’s Committee of District 10 coordinated with the HCMC Department of Tourism and Chim Canh Cut (penguin) Travel Joint Stock Company launched a new tour to attract visitors on the upcoming lunar New Year on December 30.

The new service aims to contribute to developing new tourist products under the city’s program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” which is launched by the city’s tourism industry to encourage districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new tour called “Place of history marks its landmark” will take travelers to visit District 10’s traditional house, a printing base of the Vietnamese military force in wartime, an arsenal recognized as a national historical site.

Meanwhile, the oriental medicine trip introduces visitors oriental medicine pharmacy for dispensing and distributing herbal medicines; a medicinal herb garden in Tan Hung Long temple; Quynh Vy rice painting workshop; a private museum of traditional Vietnamese medicine, Fito Museum featuring more than 3,000 rare and valuable exhibits related to traditional Vietnamese medicine, and a collection of Han-Nom books of traditional oriental medicine, including valuable publications of Great Physician and Zen Master Tue Tinh and Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac who is seen as the progenitor of Vietnam’s traditional medicine.

District 10 has 15 historical and religious places, entertainment sites, shopping malls, and healthcare and educational facilities that have been named on the list of HCMC’s tourism resources.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 10 Nguyen Huy Chien said that the locality has made efforts to become one of the high-quality centers of commerce, service and tourism in HCMC.

The launch of new tourist products will contribute to developing the economy and service in the district, he emphasized.