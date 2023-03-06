District 1 using breakthroughs to fulfill Politburo’s Resolution No.31

District 1 has developed detailed plans to adopt Resolution No.31-NQ/TW on the development directions of HCMC until 2030, with a vision to 2034. SGGP Newspaper has done an interview with Party Chief of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau on this matter.



Briefing the upcoming focused missions of the downtown District 1 to implement Resolution No.31, Secretary of District 1 Party Committee To Thi Bich Chau shared that her district is going to perform urban embellishment along with economic growth for the sake of trading – service – tourism and further of tourism – smart services.

Therefore, the district is collaborating with relevant municipal departments, state agencies to comprehensively upgrade its appearance and preserve cultural heritages. It is the effective simultaneous exploitation traditional – modern resources that can help attract more investments as well as tourism activities. This will in turn become a stable income source of the locality to contribute to the city budget.

Secretary Chau mentioned the advantages brought about by Resolution No.31 for the district to fulfill its missions and goals. Firstly, the Resolution gives way for more breakthroughs as to policy and institutions for the urban government, which is more comprehensive and fundamental. That helps District 1 more conveniently address current problems, promote the autonomy and dynamism of the local authorities in order to answer the economic, trading, and service demands and to contribute to the general development of HCMC.

Secondly, the Resolution provides a chance for HCMC, including District 1, to pilot breakthrough content such as being more active in mobilizing not just financial but other social resources in all fields. The leading role of the Resolution also fosters the autonomy and accountability of District 1 regarding state management in certain aspects.

Discussing the synchronization of different planning documents, the District 1 Party Chief shared that the district is first going to renovate sidewalk space and street landscapes along with more logical organizations for retail trading, urban service, and residential areas to attract local inhabitants and tourists to the district.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to devise a sensible arrangement for retail and service premises at focal public transport points like metro stations, bus stops, and river bus piers. This will help to reduce disorder and noise pollution around residential areas.



The district also concentrates on developing public transport, green space, tourism – service around Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ben Thanh Market, and Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in connection with Ben Thanh Metro Station. The underground space will be exploited to increase the efficiency of land use in addressing urban issues related to traffic network, underground parking lots, entertainment and commerce facilities.

When asked about additional mechanisms needed along with the new Resolution, the Secretary proposed that HCMC should introduce the master planning for the underground space as soon as possible to attract investors for the growth of suitable economic models there.

Moreover, District 1 should be able to pilot holding promotion activities, cultural – arts – tourism festivals, commercial events, street food events, advertising campaigns in downtown areas. Relevant municipal departments and state agencies should collaborate so that District 1 has a sufficient legal basis to launch these pilots and generate revenues for the state budget.

"Thanks to the policies and mechanisms stated in Resolution No.31, District 1 can precisely identify its advantages and important role in the overall development of HCMC. Based on that, it can be more active in adopting new economic models like night economic models, which possess high development potentials to attract investments and increase the positive experience of tourists as well as raising budget revenues for infrastructure upgrades later”, said Secretary Chau.

Finally, HCMC should create conditions for District 1 to decide the structure and number of public employees, civil servants in the People’s Committees of its wards based on current economic activities and the local population scale. The District should be authorized to introduce legal documents about administrative sanctions corresponding to the complexity of large urban areas since existing punishments are not severe enough.