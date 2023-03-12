Disciplined civil servants, public employees, suggested to voluntarily resign

Civil servants and public employees, who have received a warning or are under disciplinary action, have been called on to resign as one of the ways to carry out the downsizing policy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has submitted the proposal to the Government in a draft decree, which is set to replace Decree No. 108/2014/ND-CP; Decree 113/2018/ND-CP; and 143/2020/ND-CP on the downsizing policy issued by the Government.

Under the draft decree, the downsizing policy will not be applied to women, who are on sickness, pregnancy, or maternity leave, or those raising children under 36 months to protect the interests of civil servants and public employees unless they want to take voluntary layoffs.

Previously, Decree No. 108/2014/ND-CP stipulated that the downsizing policy has not been applied to the female staff detailed above.

However, during the implementation process, many individuals have expressed a desire to voluntarily resign as they are not healthy enough to work. The draft also proposes the removal of three groups under the downsizing policy.

The groups consist of contract workers; company president, members of the members' council, general director, deputy general director, director, deputy director, chief accountant, and controller in one-member limited liability companies owned by the State or owned by a socio-political organisation; and permanent civil servants working at associations.

Regarding the early retirement policy, the draft amends the age to enjoy the early retirement policy to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Labour Code and Decree No. 135/2020/ND-CP.

It also supplements the policy of early retirement for female civil servants at the commune level, who have paid social insurance premiums for at least 15 years and are old enough to enjoy the retirement policy.