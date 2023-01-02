Disadvantaged locals buy essential items without paying money

On the first day of the new year, hundreds of disadvantaged people in Trieu Phuoc Commune in the Central Province of Quang Tri’s Trieu Phong District were happy to buy essential items without paying money.

Today, in order to share and support poor households and disadvantaged people to have more conditions to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council in Trieu Phong District held this fair where people from low-income families could buy essential items at zero Vietnamese dong.

Before the fair took place, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council in Trieu Phong District coordinated with local authorities to select 250 disadvantaged households in Trieu Phuoc Commune to give each household one ticket to go to the market.

The 32-stall market sold essential items for the traditional Tet holiday such as glutinous rice, jam, tea, chung traditional cake made with sticky rice and meat, incense, candy, and cooking oil. In addition to receiving food, food and essential supplies, visitors of the special market were given VND100,000 by the organizer.

Pushing a cart full of items after shopping at the market, 62-year-old Nguyen Lieu in Bac Phuoc village, said that his family is ranked near-poor as family members work as farmers, so the income is not much, so this gift is his family’s great joy on the occasion of Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Venerable Thich Nguyen Man, Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council in Trieu Phong District, said that with the expectation that disadvantaged people can enjoy a prosperous Tet holiday, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council in Trieu Phong District has encouraged monks, nuns, philanthropists and Buddhists in the area to donate money to give gifts to 250 households. Each household coming to the market will receive gifts with a total value of VND1.2 million. In addition, the market also gave 30 gifts to members of the Blind Association in the district.