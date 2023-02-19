Digital publishing platforms need to be built to support publishers

A conference on introducing digital publishing platforms was held at the HCMC Press Center on February 18.

Related News Publishing industry in 2022: Finding opportunities from digital transformation

The event was organized by the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communication in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Information and Communication.

After more than 10 years of research and investment, there are currently 19 publishers and 13 enterprises participating in the production and distribution of digital publications with various diversification types of products, initially meeting readers’ needs.

With the companionship of technology enterprises, a number of projects have been researched and implemented in the direction of building a shared technology platform to support publishers and distributors to release digital products to reduce costs in manufacturing.

At the conference, digital platform providers, such as VHMT Technology Joint Stock Company, V&V Technology Solution Development And Investment Joint Stock Company, WEWE Technology JSC, WAKA Ebook Corporation presented their digital publishing solutions for publishers to issue digital publications.