Difficult workers given free flights to hometowns enjoying Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union this morning organized a ceremony to send off students, young workers and employees coming back to their hometowns under the program “Bringing Tet home 2023".

Director and Head of the Standing Agency of Central Commission for Mass Mobilization in Ho Chi Minh City Vu Anh Tuan, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnamese Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet, Deputy Head of the Commission for Mass Mobilization of the HCMC Party Committee Ngo Van Luan joined in the send-off ceremony.

The program aimed at supporting 4,156 students, young workers and laborers with difficult circumstances to have chances to come back to their hometowns to enjoy the Lunar New Year 2023.

Accordingly, the organizing board gave 556 round-trip airline tickets with 360 domestic and 196 international tickets, 3,600 round-trip automobile tickets, equaling one international flight from Japan to Vietnam; two domestic flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Quang Ninh Province and 80 coaches departing from HCMC, the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai to bring 4,156 students, young workers and laborers with difficult circumstances.

According to the organizing board, after nearly a month of implementing the program, it has received more than 13,600 online registered documents via the website mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn and over 4,500 at the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the cities and provinces.

The organizing board has collaborated with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage along with the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan and provincial, municipal Communist Youth Union and agencies and units in localities to review, well select the beneficiaries above.

After the “Bringing Tet home” 2023 was opened, the organizing board sent off 360 passengers on two flights from HCMC to Hanoi and Quang Ninh Province along with passengers on coaches departing from HCMC to Central and Northern localities to enjoy Tet holiday.

Some photos at the send-off ceremony