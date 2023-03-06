Dien Bien Airport to temporarily close from April 1

Dien Bien Airport in Dien Bien Phu City in the northern province of Dien Bien will be temporarily closed starting on April 1.

Related News Construction, expansion project of Dien Bien Airport starts work

As planned, the expansion project of Dien Bien Airport will be implemented in six months and is expected to be completed before October 1.

The provincial People’s Committee suggested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) delegate investors to accelerate the progress of the project’s works for the reopening which is scheduled on December 15.

The expansion project of Dien Bien Airport began in January 2022. The planned project is unlikely to be completed in August 2023 as scheduled due to delays in construction.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to direct contractors to gather all resources, carry out works on the construction site, and urgently have the plan to strengthen human resources to continue the progress.

The ministry also requested ACV to closely coordinate with the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to determine the closing and opening date of Dien Bien airport, ensuring the shortest closing time and not affecting the traveling of people.

The expansion project of Dien Bien Airport has a total investment capital of VND1,467.7 billion. After completion, the airport will be able to receive A320 and A321 aircraft, or similar ones.