Deputy Prime Minister receives UNICEF Representative in Vietnam

The Vietnamese Party and State always prioritize the work of protecting, caring for, and educating children.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers during a reception in Hanoi on March 9.

Ha said the Resolution on several social policy issues for 2012-2020, which was adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee, is being revised and supplemented.

According to him, Vietnam now has three national target programs with a comprehensive focus on education, healthcare, and social issues, particularly caring for vulnerable groups, including children and women.

Vietnam attaches special importance to education for children, he said, adding that policies on upgrading schools to standards are underway nationwide, particularly in remote and mountainous areas, with the highest goal of universal education for all people.

UNICEF could help Vietnam develop a set of child well-being indicators up to international standards, he suggested.

Regarding the lack of physical education and arts facilities in schools, especially in big cities, the official stated that Vietnam is adding criteria for land and investment resources to achieve the goal of comprehensive development for students.

About trans-boundary water resource management, Ha called for reaching a consensus, staying united in line with international law, and forging inter-Governmental cooperation in managing trans-boundary rivers.

The host wished that UNICEF will help Vietnam amend and supplement the Law on Water Resources that ensures the harmonious interests among countries, localities and people.

Flowers, for her part, highlighted two priorities in UNICEF's activities in Vietnam, including protecting children, preventing and combating violence against women and children, and child nutrition issues.

She vowed to work closely with Vietnam to care for children and ensure their rights in the near future. She proposed Vietnam should have a mechanism for regular discussions on cross-border water resources.

According to her, UNICEF is partnering with non-governmental organisations to survey the access to necessary social welfare policies for families and children in disadvantaged areas in Vietnam.