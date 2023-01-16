Deputy PM urges having specific mechanism for HCMC’s growth

For the city’s comprehensive development in accordance with the Resolution 31, the Government and Prime Minister actively directed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with other ministries and agencies and Ho Chi Minh City urgently adopt several specific mechanisms and policies as well as give HCMC the authority and responsibility to handle work in accordance with the city's specific requirements and tasks.

Deputy PM Khai made the urge at a conference on implementing Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030 with a vision to 2045 held in the southern metropolis today.

Regarding the results after 10 years of implementing Resolution 16 of the Politburo, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that the Politburo highly appreciated the efforts made by the Party Committee, government and city dwellers to gain many significant achievements in all fields, contributing to the country’s innovation, integration, and development.

Ho Chi Minh City continued to be the driving force, the locomotive of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the whole country. The southern largest city is an important gateway connecting the region and the world.

Nevertheless, there are still existing problems because many managers dared not do it thoroughly.

Therefore, while implementing the Resolution 31, Ho Chi Minh City and relevant ministries, agencies and localities need to learn from experience and take effective measures to overcome limitations and weaknesses. In particular, they should focus and drastically implement the guidelines, policies, tasks, and key solutions in all fields in order to create breakthrough changes.

Mr. Le Minh Khai suggested the tasks that agencies, party committees, party organizations, officials and party members throughout the country, especially the Party Committee, government, and inhabitants in Ho Chi Minh City should carry out.

In particular, it is necessary to unify and raise awareness about the important position and role, especially in politics, economy, culture, society, defense, security and foreign affairs of Ho Chi Minh City. The construction and development of a civilized and modern Ho Chi Minh City must be defined as an important political task of the entire Party, people, army, and the entire political machinery. Last but not least, dynamism and creativity should be developed for the city’s benefit, meeting the requirements of Ho Chi Minh City development in the new period. In addition, the preparation and investment in new construction of key national works and projects on transport infrastructure, irrigation, environment and urban areas in the city should be sped up.acknowledgedIn particular, investment resources for development, ensuring funding for the implementation of large and important projects, especially the Ring Road 3, Ring 4, and Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho railway projects, and upgrade of Tan Son Nhat international airport should be given priority.acknowledgedacknowledgedaacknowledgedSpeaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong said that Ho Chi Minh City should also carefully study and develop specific policies and mechanisms that need focus and focus to solve major problems and remove bottlenecks for the city's development. Discussing traffic infrastructure issues, Secretary of Long An Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc acknowledged

that Ho Chi Minh City still has many bottlenecks, including traffic congestion, not only within Ho Chi Minh City but also between Ho Chi Minh City and other eastern and southwestern provinces.

Accordingly, the secretary of Long An Province proposed that the Central Committee, the Politburo and the National Assembly pay attention to supporting Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to quickly remove traffic bottlenecks. A special mechanism is needed for Ho Chi Minh City to form an International Finance Center.

According to Standing Vice Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Mai Hung Dung, the Southeast region has made a great contribution to the country's economy and Ho Chi Minh City takes the leading role. The issuance of Resolution 31 at this time is necessary and appropriate to remove the bottleneck; thereby, the city’s role is more promoted. He said that the Southeast Corridor is the economic axis of the region, in fact connecting the Central Highlands through Binh Duong, Dong Nai to Cai Mep Thi Vai Port, Ho Chi Minh City has developed and completed the Ring Road 2 making the distance to Ring 3 become the most suitable route for urban development and national infrastructure.

Particularly, due to the rapid investment in infrastructure, the industrial urban area in Binh Duong Province has been filled up to the Ring Road 3; moreover, space for rapid development to the Ring 4. Currently, according to research proposed by the planning of Binh Duong, HCMC needs additional the Ring Road 5 for development in the next phase.

The representative of Binh Duong Province proposed that the Central Government soon issue a mechanism to support Ho Chi Minh City as well as support the region to soon complete multimodal connections including road, waterway and railway to support freight and passenger transport. Particularly, priority is given to connecting by urban railway with routes from Binh Duong Province to the center of Ho Chi Minh City in the direction of extending the central railway network of the southern metropolis.