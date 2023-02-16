Deputy PM urges early signing of new-generation ODA deal between Vietnam, Japan

The Deputy PM asked the two countries to soon sign an agreement on new-generation official development assistance (ODA) with more preferential terms for Vietnam in 2023, when they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

Yamada affirmed that Japan attaches great importance to the promotion of ODA projects in Vietnam and is ready to participate in new projects in the country. Japan is always a leading strategic partner in terms of ODA, providing 30 percent of all capital foreign sponsors have provided for Vietnam, about US$29.3 billion, including $1.8 billion in non-refundable aid.

Addressing the Vietnam - Japan Economic Forum 2023 earlier the same day, Deputy PM Quang highlighted all-round strides in bilateral connections. In particular, partnerships in economy, trade, and investment have always been a bright spot and an important impetus for the countries’ relations to become substantive and generate practical benefits for their people and businesses.

Japan is currently the biggest ODA supplier, the second biggest partner of labor cooperation, and the third largest investor and tourist source of Vietnam. It also ranks fourth among trading partners of the Southeast Asian nation.