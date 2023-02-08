Deputy PM receives UNDP, USAID officials

Vietnam wishes UNDP will continue to give advice to and support Vietnam in terms of health care, bidding of medicines, marine spatial planning, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha told UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi.

During a reception for the UNDP official in Hanoi on February 7, the Deputy PM spoke highly of the effective and practical cooperation between Vietnam and UNDP across the fields of economy, society, climate change adaptation and ensuring the environment.

He highlighted a number of priority areas of Vietnam, including health, natural ecosystem restoration, circular economy, and the environment, while expressing his hope that UNDP will share experience and effective models that have been carried out in other countries.

He suggested UNDP continue its support for Vietnam in governance, technology, and how to receive energy transformation projects in harmony with the socio-economic transition process.For her part, Khalidi affirmed UNDP's commitment to supporting Vietnam in energy transition, towards realising the country’s net zero greenhouse gas emission target by 2050 and effectively responding to climate change.

She said she would work and coordinate closely with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, to enquire about Vietnam's priorities in the field of energy transition.UNDP will also continue to deploy projects to ensure social security, prevent and control storms and floods in central coastal and Mekong Delta provinces; strengthen infrastructure links between localities; and maintain biodiversity and develop eco-tourism in Vietnam, she affirmed.

The same day afternoon, Deputy PM Ha had a meeting with Aler Grubbs, Director of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam, during which he highly appreciated the US’s support for Vietnam in terms of technology, human resources and finance to handle consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin and decontamination.

He said that energy is one of the top priorities in the two countries' cooperation against climate change, noting that Vietnam needs support to achieve development goals in wind power, renewable energy, and smart grid.

The Deputy PM emphasised the important significance of promoting cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the fields of agriculture, education, enhancing linkage between schools and businesses as well as between enterprises and financial institutions, and promoting training, cultural and art exchange.

Grubbs highly valued close cooperation between USAID and Vietnamese ministries and sectors in recent years, while expressing her pleasure with the cooperative achievements and results between the two countries.

She said the two countries will mark the 10th founding anniversary of the Comprehensive Partnership this year, and this is an opportunity for the US and Vietnam to continue promoting the relationship with many important activities, including those via USAID.