Deputy PM meets UN Secretary General, foreign officials in Geneva

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met UN Secretary General António Guterres and officials of foreign countries on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27.

Guterres recalled his visit to Vietnam last November, and affirmed that the UN will continue its efforts in promoting the good relations with the Southeast Asian nation. Quang stressed that Vietnam always backs multilateralism and the UN’s central role in global administrating and coordinating efforts in order to address common challenges.

The Deputy PM suggested the two sides step up their cooperation and materialise major cooperation orientations that match their priorities, including outcomes of the UN Secretary General’s visit. At the meeting with Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin, Quang noted that Vietnam attaches importance to enhancing its fruitful and multi-faceted relations with Ireland.

The two countries should increase all-level delegation exchanges, he said, suggesting the Irish government create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods to enter the country.

Martin, in reply, said the Irish government hopes for stronger cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy and trade. Both sides pledged to work harder to strengthen the bilateral collaboration and provide mutual support at multilateral forums, including the UN Human Rights Council.

Meeting Foreign Minister of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto, Quang also affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to the traditional friendship with the Latin American country.

He suggested the two countries intensify the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promote political trust.

Pinto emphasised that the Venezuelan government wishes to foster cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in economy, trade, agriculture and energy.

At another meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt, Quang said the two countries should consider establishing a joint economic and trade committee.

He also urged Norway, as the coordinator of the negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), to accelerate the talks.

Apart from trade and investment, the two countries should expand their collaboration in other spheres, especially clean energy, renewable energy, the maritime economy and the implementation of commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Huitfeldt pledged that Norway stands ready to coordinate with Vietnam in boosting the trade and investment links, and expanding cooperation areas. The two sides agreed to closely coordinate with and support each other at international forums, especially in the context that both nations are serving as members of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025.