Deputy PM meets leaders of int’l organizations, foreign officials in Geneva

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met leaders of international organizations and foreign officials on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27-28.

At a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, the two sides agreed to coordinate in organizing activities marking 50 years since the visit to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam by leader Fidel Castro Ruz (September 1973) and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 1963).

Quang suggested the two countries effectively implement outcomes of the 40th meeting of their Inter-governmental Committee which took place in December 2022.

Vietnam will promote cooperation projects on rice, food and aquatic products, and encourage firms from both sides to seek investment and business opportunities, he continued.

Bruno Parrilla affirmed that the relationship with Vietnam remains a top priority of Cuba.

The officials consented to closely coordinate and support each other at international forums, especially in the context of Cuba assuming the Presidency of G77 China, and both Vietnam and Cuba serving as members of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025.

Meeting Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi, Quang stressed that Vietnam will closely coordinate with and support Indonesia in performing the ASEAN Chairmanship 2023, and maintain the coordination at regional and international multilateral forums.

Marsudi also emphasized that Vietnam is a priority partner of Indonesia, and agreed to step up the bilateral cooperation across spheres in the time ahead.

On this occasion, Quang met French FM Catherine Colonna, during which the Deputy PM suggested the two sides effectively materialize the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and urged France to raise its voice so that the EU will soon remove the “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood.

Colonna stated that France always considers Vietnam a priority partner in the region, saying the two countries should enhance all-level delegation exchanges this year as they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of the signing of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The French side promised to coordinate with Vietnam in addressing the “yellow card” issue.

The two sides said they will coordinate with each other at regional and international forums, especially as both are holding membership of the Human Rights Council.

At another meeting with Palestine’s FM Riad Al-Malki, Quang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting Palestinians’ struggle for justice and fundamental national rights.

Vietnam is willing to create favorable conditions for Palestine to organize activities promoting its culture and enhancing economic and trade links in Hanoi, he said.

The Palestinian FM noted that his country always regards Vietnam as a successful model in socio-economic development.

The two sides concurred to foster cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the Non-Aligned Movement.

Quang also met FM of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, during which the officials agreed to intensify all-level delegation exchanges, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and people-to-people exchanges, while boosting partnerships in such areas as tourism and aquaculture.

On this occasion, Quang had a working session with UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi, where the Vietnamese official proposed the two sides partner with other countries in achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

Quang suggested the General Assembly to help Vietnam fulfill its climate commitments by coordinating efforts in order to call on developed nations to provide resources in climate change response.

Kőrösi lauded Vietnam as one of the leading countries in responding to climate change and promoting human rights at the Human Rights Council.

The President expressed his hope that Vietnam will back the initiative on a global water information system which is expected to be presented at the UN 2023 Water Conference this month.

At a meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Quang said Vietnam will closely coordinate with the WTO and other countries in implementing commitments in the Geneva Package and handling issues regarding the “special and differential treatment” to developing countries.

Okonjo-Iweala said she would like to visit Vietnam this year, expressing her hope that Vietnam will be one of the first to ratify the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies and coordinate in organizing the 13th Ministerial Conference scheduled for February 2024.

Meeting Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Quang appealed to the organization to continue its assistance to Vietnam in developing meteorological and hydrological products and services, and the national climate service framework, modernizing infrastructure and utilizing technologies and AI in forecasting and improving the capacity for warning and hydrographic monitoring in the East Sea.

Taalas hailed the hydro-meteorological forecasting capacity of Vietnam, calling it a success model and an important centre for the region in this field.

During a meeting with Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Quang affirmed that Vietnam will continue fulfilling its ILO membership by promoting fundamental principles and rights at work, making reports on its implementation of ILO conventions to which the country is a member, and considering joining the remainder.

Houngbo said he hopes that Vietnam will send representatives to the 111th of the International Labour Conference this June.

At a meeting with the Director General of the UN in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the Deputy PM called on the UN to help Vietnam in multilateral diplomatic activities in general in the time ahead, especially during the country’s membership at the Human Rights Council, and in enhancing cooperation with UN organizations.

Valovaya said she hopes that Vietnam will support the UN’s initiative on encouraging countries to select 17 outstanding women representing the 17 sustainable goals, and hold an exhibition on them.