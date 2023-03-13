Deputy PM inspects Long Thanh Airport's progress

This afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a Government delegation to check the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport Project and transportation projects connecting the airport.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, representatives of the Government Office, several ministries and agencies, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, and representatives of leaders of the provinces of Dong Nai, Long An, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspected the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway Project and the Long Thanh Airport Project. He asked project investors to select capable contractors to speed up the projects.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha suggested central ministries, leaders of People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Ba Ria - Vung Tau - localities with Long Thanh Airport Project and other projects voiced their problems so that the delegation will find ways to solve them.

According to a representative from the Ministry of Transport, the VND 31,320 billion Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway Project, invested by the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC), with a length of 57.8km including four lanes started in October 2014.

In January 2019, due to problems in capital allocation, the project was delayed but now the problem was solved because the government decided to use JICA loans.

Yet, there is another problem with ADB loans. The total construction volume of all 11 construction and installation bidding packages is about 80.69 percent and the implementation progress is very slow.

As for the Long Thanh Civil Aviation Project in the Southern Province of Dong Nai, the province reported that of 4,946ha, 4,773 ha has been recovered reaching 96.5 percent, which has not met the requirements of the Prime Minister's direction. Of roughly 3,985 households, 3,844 households have been provided resettlement and the remaining 1,136 households have not resettled.

The Ministry of Transport proposed the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province to focus on settling the compensation at the request of the Government, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and relevant ministries and agencies to closely monitor the selection of the contractor for the railway station package.