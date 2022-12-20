Delegation pays Tet visits to troops stationed on southwestern islands

A delegation of representatives of businesses and press agencies of Southern provinces and cities paid a visit and offered Tet gifts to cadres and soldiers of the Military Region 5 High Command on the southwestern islands on December 19.

Attending the event was representatives of 11 provinces and cities in the Southern region, including Binh Duong, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Dong Nai, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Can Tho, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, An Giang and Ca Mau, the Youth Club for National Sea and Islands, enterprises and journalists.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony which was held in Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, Colonel Nguyen Huu Thoan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Military Region 5 High Command said that the annual program reflects the sentiment of the mainland people and help encourage troops on the southwestern islands to enjoy and a happy Tet holiday and fulfill their assignments.

The delegation will visit local people, cadres, soldiers and troops stationed on Phu Quoc, Hon Doc, Nam Du, Hon Chuoi and Hon Khoai islands. The trip will run until December 24.